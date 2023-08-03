A clean sweep for Horsham Estate Agents

The team at Mansell McTaggart estate agents in Horsham's Carfax have collected Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for verified customer service excellence by allAgents, the UK's independent industry review platform.

Congratulations to Jacob Rafferty, Harvey Murrell and Scott Covey on all three People Awards for RH12 in 2023.

Guy Bateman, Director, said: "We are so very proud of this team, all of whom have lived locally their whole lives and their knowledge and experience is second-to-none.

"These awards are a true reflection of our level of outstanding service to the Horsham district; It's always our number one priority and it's a winning formula that brings home awards year after year

Horsham Agents win again!

"Our clients are under no obligation to leave us the feedback that contributes to these awards, but the time and trouble they take to do so indicates they feel it's really important, following one of life's biggest events.