A look inside the new coffee shop in Haywards Heath: ‘beloved brand’ opens at site of former Halifax

Coffee#1 announced the opening of its 32-36 South Road store at the site of the former Halifax on Thursday, April 17.

The company said the shop will be operated by a dedicated team of nine employees.

Store manager Adam McAssey said: “My team and I are excited to become part of the Haywards Heath community and to serve our new neighbours. To celebrate the opening, we’re offering a free drink when you download the Coffee#1 app. Simply enter the promo code HAYWARDSH in the app to claim your free drink voucher!”

A company spokesperson said: “Founded in 2001, Coffee#1 has spent the last two decades establishing itself as a beloved brand across South Wales, the South West, the South Coast, and the Midlands. Staying true to its core values, the brand is committed to being ‘locally loved’ by serving exceptional coffee made by skilled baristas in a relaxed, welcoming environment where customers can unwind and enjoy their time. This new store marks a significant milestone in their ongoing expansion.”

Visit www.coffee1.co.uk to find out more.

The company had applied to Mid Sussex District Council towards the end of last year to make alterations to the existing shopfront and permission was granted on Friday, February 7, 2025. The opening of the Haywards Heath shop comes after the launch of the chain’s new East Grinstead shop in Queen’s Walk on Thursday, March 27.

The new Haywards Heath shop will offer food, cakes and high quality coffee in a warm and comfortable environment that has a ‘living-room feel’. There are shelves filled with books, as well as illustrations with information about local history. Dogs are welcome too. The store’s opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm, and Sunday 9am to 5pm. The shop offers 68 internal covers and 16 external covers.

1 . Coffee#1 The Coffee#1 team in Haywards Heath Photo: Coffee#1

2 . Coffee #1 People can buy food and snacks at the new shop Photo: Coffee #1

3 . Coffee #1 The coffee shop has books on the shelves for people to enjoy Photo: Coffee #1