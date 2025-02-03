A match made in luxury: The Gilchrist Collection reigns supreme at ‘The Wedding Industry Awards 2025’

When it comes to dream-worthy wedding venues, Sussex-based The Gilchrist Collection has officially stolen the spotlight.

At this year’s prestigious ‘The Wedding Industry Awards’, the UK’s largest wedding venue collection dazzled with four of its exclusive-use properties taking home coveted accolades.

Leading the charge was Highley Manor, a breathtaking 19th-century manor house nestled in the Sussex countryside, which claimed the national title of ‘Best Venue’ (Other) in Britain - a category reserved for venues that defy the conventional barn or hotel format.

And the charm doesn’t stop there…The Ravenswood in Sussex, another jewel in The Gilchrist Collection crown and a 15th-century manor house with ties to Queen Victoria, also earned recognition as a regional winner for the South East of England in the ‘Best Venue’ (Historic Building) category.

Meanwhile, two Welsh gems - Plas Maenan, with its sweeping Conwy Valley views, and Highfield Hall in North Wales - secured regional venue wins, cementing The Gilchrist Collection’s reputation as a powerhouse in luxury weddings.

Founder and CEO of The Gilchrist Collection, Samantha Gilchrist, said: “When we acquired Highley Manor during the pandemic, it was far from what it is today. A pink carpet dominated the interiors, and the ‘getting ready’ room was literally a tool shed! Thanks to a transformative redesign - including a touch of magic from BBC’s Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - we’ve turned it into one of Britain’s most sought-after venues, hosting over 200 weddings this year alone.”

The awards, judged by over 150 industry experts and fuelled by feedback from more than 27,000 voters, are considered the pinnacle of recognition in the wedding world.

With nine venues across the UK and three more in the US, The Gilchrist Collection which is headquartered in East Grinstead, Sussex, is redefining what it means to say “I do” in style. For couples seeking timeless elegance and impeccable service, these venues are nothing short of a fairytale come true.