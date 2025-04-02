A new chapter for Windrush as Sussex business passes to new hands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After many years at the heart of the local community, Andy and Margaret Stevens are hanging up their hats and stepping into a well-earned retirement. Windrush – the Bracklesham Bay based business behind Windrush Holidays, Windrush Services, and Windrush Maps – has been lovingly passed on to a new team, ready to carry on the work they began.

Under Andy and Margaret’s care, Windrush became more than just a business. It grew into a trusted local hub: helping holidaymakers discover our beautiful coastline, supporting residents with everyday services, and connecting local businesses through Windrush Maps. Their warm, personal approach is a legacy the new team is proud to continue.

"We are thrilled to be passing Windrush onto such a dynamic team who will build on the foundation that we have created over the last 25 years. They have picked up the heartbeat of the business.

Thank you to all our customers and local community for your support and friendship.

We believe Windrush will go from strength to strength under Perry's ownership and team to the benefit of visitors and community."

The new owners of Windrush Trading are Perry Duffy, local business owner and director of HD Living Group, and Sue Redman, who will be partnering with Perry on the Windrush Maps side of the business. Both are passionate about keeping the community at the heart of everything Windrush does.

Perry said: “Andy and Margaret have built something really special – a business rooted in trust, local knowledge, and great service. We’re proud to be taking the reins and will be supported by some familiar faces as we carry things forward. While the name and values remain the same, we’re also looking ahead, finding new ways to support local people, businesses and visitors to our beautiful corner of the world.”

Sue added: “I’m thrilled to be working alongside Perry on Windrush Maps – such a brilliant resource for connecting people with what’s on their doorstep. We’re already planning new ways to bring more value to local businesses and tourists alike, and I can’t wait to build on what Andy and Margaret started.”

Perry Duffy, the new owner of Windrush, with Andy And Margaret, owners for the last 25 years.

All three branches of Windrush – Holidays, Services, and Maps – will continue to run under the same trusted name from the original premises in Bracklesham Bay, with plans to grow and evolve in the months ahead. From helping holidaymakers enjoy a great stay, to offering essential local services and supporting independent businesses, Windrush will remain a friendly and reliable presence in the community.

As this new chapter begins, the Windrush team would like to thank the local community for their continued support – and extend a heartfelt invitation to say hello, share ideas, and get involved in the journey ahead.