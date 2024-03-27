A new startup is helping sustainable businesses in Brighton stand out amidst fast consumerism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ganddee, a new app founded by Antoine Rondelet and Ankit Agrawal, aims to help people save money, time and the planet with every purchase. After a successful launch in London, Ganddee has expanded to Brighton, with over 2,200 UK businesses already listed across the country.

"Expanding to Brighton is a key step in our mission to empower people across the UK with easier access to sustainable shops," said Antoine Rondelet, co-founder and CEO of Ganddee. "After a successful start in London at the end of 2023, we quickly prepared to cover other areas in the UK to invite more consumers to be part of the solution against climate change, while assisting sustainable shop owners to scale their impact and reach their local target audience. Brighton is especially important for us given its strong commitment to sustainability and its central location along The Living Coast."

Ganddee already features several popular Brighton shops, including The Sussex Peasant, The Mercs Cafe, Store Brighton, Harriets of Hove, and The No Catch Co. It also lists many local charity shops, rental businesses and organizations like Brighton Borrowers, and the Brighton and Hove Library of Things. The app works much like Google Maps - users open it, search for what they need (e.g. restaurants, clothes, tools), and Ganddee returns relevant suggestions from shops or rental places. All listed locations are vetted by Ganddee for their sustainability credentials, which users can easily access on the app. Ganddee also partners with listed shops to provide exclusive discounts, helping users save money on sustainable goods and services.

Ganddee app, available on all the stores.

The Ganddee team frequently organizes online and in-person events to connect users and form a community of support on their sustainability journeys. As consumerism continues to accelerate, Ganddee aims to make sustainable living easier and more rewarding across the UK.

Ganddee is powered by its community. Ganddizens can suggest shops to be added to the app, similar to how drivers can report accidents on Waze. "On Ganddee, you can recommend your favorite thrift store, zero waste shop, or rental place as you explore Brighton, Hove, and surrounding areas. Suggesting a shop takes just a few clicks and notifies us of a potential new listing," said Ankit Agrawal, Ganddee co-founder and CTO. "We've built tools to analyze the sustainability credentials of suggested shops, and eligible listings usually get added within days - benefitting the whole community."