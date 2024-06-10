A Seaford business has won the latest season of Double The Money
Natalie and Jack won the season with their new coffee business Need, now with their first venue in Seaford.
Natalie, 27, left her London job back in 2020 to set up her own business and started modelling and acting, and was cast in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Jack, 36, is a successful publican and business owner of The Berwick Inn (Berwick) and The Bull on The Green (Newick).
Natalie said: “Wow, what an experience! It was pretty overwhelming to be sat in our new Need cafe, with friends and family as we watched the show. A surreal moment knowing our winning brand now has its first venue in Seaford, thanks to the prize fund, with sales flooding in on our website, along with kind messages and congratulations.
“It was an intense 3 months filming which took an incredible amount of hard work and determination but we did it! Up against 13 teams, we beat our competitors by over £8,000!
“We are so excited to see where our coffee brand Need takes us and we can’t wait to share it with everyone. We are currently running a special deal online in celebration of our win - www.needdrinks.com
“Thank you to our wonderful community for supporting us throughout.”
Over the previous six rounds, the pair created six successful businesses, which included a supper club, a festival at The Berwick Inn and a campsite café on the South Downs.
