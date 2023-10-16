A shining star! Worthing car retailer’s latest addition named The Sun’s Car of the Year

A Worthing car retailer is proud to announce that its latest model to go on sale has been crowned The Sun’s Car of the Year and Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards.

Caffyns Volvo Worthing on Palatine Road is delighted that the all-new Volvo EX30 has been honoured with its first major awards, even before the earliest cars have reached UK roads.

The EX30, the smallest SUV ever launched by Volvo, was applauded as being the benchmark model in its class, with a choice of pure electric powertrains, a sustainably focused design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price.

Rob Gill, The Sun Motors Editor, said: “The EX30 is everything you expect a modern Volvo to be – safe, Scandi cool and sustainable – at a price you’d never expect. The EX30 is going to be a huge hit. We’re utterly convinced of it. It is the stand-out winner as The Sun Car of the Year.”

The new Volvo EX30 has been named the Sun's 'Car of the Year'

Adding to the car’s success, the EX30 was also named Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards, which represents a number of the organisation’s national media platforms, including The Sunday Times.

Nick Rufford, Motoring Editor at The Sunday Times, added: “Savvy buyers have been holding out for an electric SUV that’s smart looking, has vim and zest, and doesn’t break the bank. This mini-Volvo’s sub-£34,000 starting price undercuts not only its electric rivals, but plenty of petrol SUVs, too.”

Mike Goodwin, Volvo Brand Manager at Caffyns Volvo Worthing, said: “We’ve already seen real excitement about the EX30 since launching the car earlier this summer, which these two awards will only add to as drivers look for an affordable electric option to replace their current vehicles.

“The EX30 offers all of the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo Cars, in a convenient, compact and affordable package – so it’s great to see this already being recognised by national publications.

“We welcome Worthing drivers to pop into Caffyns Volvo Worthing to learn more about the small but mighty EX30 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”