A speedy surprise! Horley care home resident and former racing car driver has his passion reignited

A resident at a Horley care home was auto-ly delighted to reignite his passion for cars with a surprise trip back behind the wheel.

When the team at Care UK’s Amherst house, on Court Lodge Road, learned that 84-year-old Lawrence’s love for cars was just as strong now as during his youth, they were determined to reconnect him with his passion.

Having always been fascinated by cars and engines, Lawrence was a mechanic with his own garage for 35 years. But his passion didn’t stop there, he used to race cars all over the country, including at the much-loved Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent.

Keen to help Lawrence step back in time, the team at Amherst House arranged for a special visit to Caterham Cars factory and showroom. Lawrence enjoyed an afternoon talking with the mechanics and even had a special guided tour behind the scenes. The highlight of his day, however, was when the mechanics revved the engines, which instantly lit up Lawrence’s face.

Lawrence racing at tBrands Hatch Racing

The special visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Lawrence said: “The sound of engines and the smell of the fuel took me back to my racing days. I’ve raced all sorts of cars over the years and loved nothing more than tinkering with the engines. The best part of the day was definitely the workshop! The roaring engines and the mechanics – that’s my happy place.”

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “When Lawrence shared stories from his motoring past, the team quickly got into gear to plan a special day for Lawrence to celebrate his passion for cars.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their passions and ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Lawrence is always sharing fond memories about his racing driver days, and he had a wonderful time reliving these – he hasn’t stopped smiling since!