Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO appoints new lead partner for Gatwick office

Audit partner and national head of not for profit, Phil Cliftlands will take over as regional managing partner in July, replacing Anna Draper, who is joining BDO’s leadership team and will focus on partner development and engagement.

Having headed up the not for profit assurance and advisory team nationally since 2017 and spent the last three years on the leadership team for the South East, Phil has significant experience of leading multi-disciplinary teams serving a broad range of clients.

Phil joined BDO as an audit partner in 2013 and will oversee the almost 400-strong team which operates across Surrey, Sussex, Kent and South London.

Phil will be responsible for developing the future strategy and vision for BDO in the region as it invests in digital transformation and builds on its market-leading position.

Both offices provide a breadth of services across audit, tax, accounting and advisory to clients, from private individuals and family owned companies to large corporates, including listed and not-for-profit organisations.

Audit partner and national head of charities, Jill Halford, will be taking over from Phil as national head of not for profit in July.

Phil Cliftlands said: “I am looking forward to building on the success Anna has achieved over the last three years. Under her leadership we have cemented our position as the largest accountancy firm focused on mid-sized entrepreneurially spirited businesses in the region and implemented our new approach to agile-working post-pandemic.

"We have an exciting future ahead with a clear focus on innovation to reflect the changing business environment and the significant changes in the audit market.

"We remain absolutely committed to serving the South East’s vibrant and diverse business community.

“Having led the not for profit team for the past five years, taking on the role as regional managing partner is a natural progression. I will continue to work closely with clients in the housing sector, my own specialist area, whilst supporting Jill and the not for profit partner team.”

Anna Draper added: “Phil’s appointment is testament to the strength and talent of our leadership team in the South East.