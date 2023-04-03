Accountancy firm strengthens its South East Audit team with partner hire in Gatwick

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP has strengthened its South East team with the appointment of Peter Latham.

Peter Latham

Peter joins the Audit team as partner and will be based in the firm’s Gatwick office. He brings more than 25 years’ audit experience to the firm, during which time he has carved out a particular specialism in the housebuilding, construction, and pharmaceuticals sectors, as well as working alongside listed companies.

At BDO, Peter will work across the South East region, utilising his sector expertise, as well as his in-depth local knowledge and connections. He joins from PwC.

Phil Cliftlands, Regional Managing Partner at BDO in the South East, said: “Peter is a valuable addition to both the South East and Audit teams and his experience will be hugely important, as we look to cement our commitment to and position in the region.

“Audit is one of three core areas of our business that has significant scope for further growth. By strengthening our pool of talent with high calibre appointments, such as Peter, we have the opportunity to really develop and strengthen our regional offering in the next five to 10 years.”

BDO, which has offices in Gatwick and Guildford, has experienced strong growth in the South East, increasing headcount in the region to more than 400 in the past 12 months. Underpinning this expansion has been developing specialist teams in the regions with the skills, attributes, and experience to help clients succeed.

Peter added: “I’m looking forward to taking on a new challenge and the opportunity to work alongside the BDO team and clients. What I’m particularly excited about is helping to further develop and nurture the individuals that we have in the South East Audit team, getting to know each and every person to understand their strengths and needs, what they want to achieve and how best to do it.”