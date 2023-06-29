NationalWorldTV
ActionCOACH Mid-Sussex launches to help local businesses

International business coaching firm ActionCOACH now has a Business Growth Specialist specifically for the Mid Sussex area.
By Robert KingsburyContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST

Rob Andrew (pictured) is working with small and mid-sized businesses across the Mid Sussex area, at a time when many business owners and managers are reflecting on how they can better manage their businesses in the current economic climate and continue their plans for growth.

“Businesses are up against so many challenges at the moment,” Rob says. “We in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, which is affecting business owners on a personal as well as a business level and is making business decisions ever tougher to execute. But we’ve seen this before and we know how to help businesses in this kind of market.

“Taking action is the way businesses not only weather tougher times but set themselves up to grow in the future. But it has to be the right kind of action.”

Rob Andrew looking to help local businessesRob Andrew looking to help local businesses
Rob is hosting a get together for business owners to talk about the challenges and issues of the current market environment and to offer some key action points that can help. “I guarantee that people will come away with 3-4 pointers that they can use straight away in their business. Our goal is to see business owners take the steps they need to get the business results they want.”

The free-to-attend event is at the Ardingly Showground on 12 July. Details can be found at: https://midsussex.actioncoach.co.uk/events/6-steps-to-great-business-results/

Related topics:Rob Andrew