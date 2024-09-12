Affordable IT enhances cybersecurity offering with acquisition of Chichester firm

Affordable IT, a leading IT services provider based in Southampton, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Armournet, a respected cybersecurity firm from Chichester. This strategic merger combines the strengths of two key players in the IT industry, resulting in enhanced cybersecurity solutions and a more comprehensive service offering.

Affordable IT has built a strong reputation for its person-centred approach to IT services, including a solid portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. The addition of Armournet’s consultancy-focused expertise will further strengthen our offerings, allowing us to provide even more tailored and nuanced solutions to our clients.

Directors George Goodband and Sophie Gibson are enthusiastic about the merger and its potential. George Goodband commented, “We’re excited to integrate Armournet’s specialised cybersecurity consultancy into our operations. This merger enables us to blend our established cybersecurity expertise with their consultancy focus, creating a more robust and integrated service for our clients.”

Armournet’s team, including experienced cybersecurity consultants Gary and Darran, brings valuable insights and proactive strategies to our combined operation. Their expertise will complement Affordable IT’s strong emphasis on personalised IT support and security.

Sophie Gibson added, “The synergy between our teams was evident from the start. By merging Armournet’s consultancy prowess with our client-focused approach, we will enhance our ability to deliver tailored, high-impact cybersecurity solutions that our clients will greatly benefit from.”

As part of this merger, Affordable IT will also undertake a rebranding initiative later this year to reflect our enhanced capabilities and unified vision. More details about the rebrand and future developments will be shared in due course. For more information about the merger, please visit our website: Affordable IT