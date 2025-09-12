AI forecasts Chichester as one of the next UK retail hotspots

AI has forecast Chichester to be one of the next retail hotspots in the UK.

The UK high street has faced years of closures and declining footfall and some towns and cities are now experimenting with innovative revival strategies

We asked AI to predict which locations might see a retail resurgence. The predictions highlight trends in investment, planning, and community engagement

ChatGPT was asked: “Predict the UK towns or cities most likely to see high-street revivals. Which locations are most likely to buck the trend of the struggling high street over the next few years? Which towns/cities could see a return to bustling centres and a retail boom?”

The AI responded with its list, having searched the web for articles and news stories to back up its findings. “These areas are leveraging strategic investments, community engagement, and innovative planning to rejuvenate their town centres,” it said. The AI model obviously has its flaws, and perhaps reflects a bias in media reporting on such economic issues. It didn’t suggest any towns or cities outside of England, for example.

Here are the nine towns and cities where ChatGPT predicts a retail boom is on the way over the next few years:

1. Bradford, West Yorkshire

“As the UK's City of Culture 2025, Bradford is undergoing a £40 million transformation of its ‘Top of Town’ area, introducing 1,000 new homes and public green spaces. This regeneration aims to revitalise the city centre and attract both residents and visitors.”

2. Chichester, West Sussex

“Chichester has become a model for high street revival, boasting 240 independent stores that contribute to its vibrant shopping and cultural scene. This success is attributed to a focus on local businesses and community engagement.”

3. Chelmsford, Essex

“The upcoming £160 million Beaulieu Park Station, opening on October 26, 2025, will enhance connectivity to London and support the development of 14,000 new homes.

“This infrastructure project is expected to boost footfall and economic activity in the city centre.”

4. Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

“Sunderland is focusing on community-driven initiatives to revitalise its high street, including hosting events and supporting local businesses. These efforts aim to increase footfall and foster a sense of community.”

5. Manchester, Greater Manchester

“Manchester's high street is thriving with a strong focus on food and drink establishments, indie retail, and wellness trends, particularly among Gen Z consumers. This diversification is helping to sustain retail activity in the city centre.”

6. London

“London's high streets are experiencing a recovery, with vacancy rates at just 7.4%. The city's focus on premium retail, food and drink, and wellness services is attracting shoppers and supporting high street vitality.”

7. York, North Yorkshire

“York has adapted its high street by shifting towards leisure-based retail, capitalising on higher disposable incomes. This approach has helped maintain a vibrant shopping environment despite broader retail challenges.”

8. Swindon, Wiltshire

“Swindon is investing in high street regeneration projects to address retail struggles. These initiatives aim to enhance the shopping experience and attract more visitors to the town centre.”

9. Basildon, Essex

“Basildon is focusing on revitalising its high street by implementing strategies to reduce vacancy rates and attract new businesses. These efforts are part of a broader plan to rejuvenate the town centre.”