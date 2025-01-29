Airport expansion is a 'reckless gamble' and 'will do nothing to boost UK growth', say campaign groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expansion at airports such as Gatwick and Heathrow will do ‘nothing to boost UK growth’ and is a ‘reckless gamble’, says two campaign groups.

Speaking to an audience of business chiefs at Siemens in North Oxfordshire this morning, Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out the government’s latest set of reforms to kickstart economic growth and drive up living standards across the UK by driving investment, getting Britain building and tackling regulatory barriers. This included the announcement that the government supports and is inviting proposals for a third runway at Heathrow.

Ms Reeves also mentioned there are live decisions being made on London Gatwick and Luton airports.

Her speech also mentioned reducing nature protections to help developers.

Reacting to the chancellor's speech on growth this morning, Rosie Downes, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth, said: "Rachel Reeves' 'growth trumps all' approach is the kind of dangerously short-sighted thinking that has helped cause the climate crisis and left the UK one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

"Giving the go-ahead to airport expansion by depending on new, unreliable technologies, like 'sustainable aviation fuels’ would be a reckless gamble with our future and risks the UK missing critical climate reduction targets even if we rapidly expand renewable energy.

"Similarly, allowing developers to bulldoze their way through crucial nature protections and safeguards will further diminish our seriously under-threat wildlife and natural environment.

"The net zero economy is the UK’s fastest growing sector, the government should seize the huge benefits that building a greener future will bring through cheap homegrown renewable energy and warm well-insulated homes, not back damaging projects like airports and the Lower Thames Crossing.

London Gatwick is looking to bring its Northern Runway into more routine use | Picture: Jeffrey Milstein

"Sacrificing nature and our climate isn’t leadership, it’s rash, short-sighted and a sure-fire way to lose the trust of those who believed Labour's election promises on the environment. Instead the Chancellor must embrace green growth."

Roger Mortlock, CPRE chief executive, said on airport expansion: “The single biggest threat to the countryside is climate change. If the government expands Heathrow, Luton, City and Gatwick airports, the increase in carbon emissions will make a mockery of its commitment to reaching net zero by 2030.

“Airport expansion will do nothing to boost UK growth. There has been no net increase in air travel for business purposes or in jobs in air transport since 2007. Recent research from the New Economic Foundation indicates that airport expansion will drive significant tourism revenue abroad, not bring it to the UK. To create the jobs of the future we need investment in low-carbon industries and transport, not more unsustainable expansion of the UK’s airports.

“CPRE local groups in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, London and Sussex have been at the forefront of campaigns to prevent further airport expansion. If implemented, these proposals would have a devastating impact on some of the UK’s most valuable agricultural land, vital wildlife habitats and green spaces close to millions of people’s homes.”

Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate said: “The project, which is due for a government decision by the end of February, could be operational by the end of the decade, if approved with the right conditions to allow quick implementation.

"We have put forward a strong and compelling case focused around making best use of our existing infrastructure, minimising noise and environmental impacts and meeting the four ‘tests’ for airport expansion set by Labour.”