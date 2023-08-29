Aldi in Crawley to re-open with fresh new look as part of £600m investment into improving stores across the UK

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Crawley store when it re-opens to customers this Thursday (August 31) at 8am.

Standing at 1,510 sqm of retail space, the transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Crawley store when it re-opens to customers this Thursday (August 31) at 8am. Picture by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.

The store employs 57 people from the local community.

Crawley customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of kitchen essentials, including a 3.5litre air fryer for £34.99, coffee capsule machine for £49.99 and a portable blender for £12.99.

Store manager Greg Teasdale said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store, which has 61 car parking spaces, is located at Unit 2, Acorn Retail Park, Betts Way, Crawley, RH10 9BN and will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 08:00 – 22:00