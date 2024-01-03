Supermarket giant Aldi is hoping to start the New Year by hiring new full-time recruits for stores in East Grinstead and Lewes.

The supermarket chain has revealed plans to fill several permanent store assistant vacancies. The vacancies include:

East Grinstead - eight store assistants required

Lewes - six store assistants required

Alongside healthcare benefits, paid parental leave, generous holiday entitlement, 28 days of holiday a year and a whole range of lifestyle perks, Aldi have announced that from February 1, store assistants will be paid £12 rising to £12.95 per hour for stores outside the M25 and £13.55 rising to £13.85 for stores within the M25.

This makes Aldi the first supermarket to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October.

And not only is Aldi the highest-paying supermarket, but is offering plenty of opportunity for progression, as well as training and pay increases for those who secure roles.

Anyone interested in a fresh start at Aldi is encouraged to first complete an online application at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Successful candidates will be invited to an interview where they can show the team what skills and experience, they can bring to a career at Aldi.

Applicants from all different backgrounds are encouraged to apply, as previous retail experience is not essential; however, it is vital that candidates prove they are enthusiastic, positive and demonstrate their ability to deliver customer-first service.

Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi, said “We are looking for individuals across our Sheppey region with amazing people skills and ambition to be a part of a successful team. Colleagues that thrive at Aldi have a can-do attitude, determination and buckets of ambition.

“At Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates and accelerating the amazing growth we have achieved in the South.”