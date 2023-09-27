BREAKING
Aldi pledges £1.4 billion investment in the UK: Sussex is on the list for new stores

Aldi has revealed the areas it wants to create new stores in Sussex as it invests £1.4bn over the next two years.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the UK. In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months.

The areas in Sussex where it is currently looking for sites include Brighton, Crawley and Newhaven.

Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000sqft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

For more information visit: www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns

