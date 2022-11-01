In the first change of leadership in three years, Jane Brook, the incoming Chair says; “The Chamber has always had a valued presence in the town but in the current economic climate we need a fresh approach. We need to ensure we are really listening to local businesses and supporting their needs.”

Jane owns several local businesses including The Brewery Yard Club and Space Coworking in Rye and is also behind the brand face-lift the Chamber has recently undergone. She will now be working closely with new Vice Chair, Sarah Broadbent, owner of Swallowtail Hill in Beckley. The pair intend to begin their term of office by polling local businesses to gain greater insight into the issues that matter most and from that reshape the support the Chamber provides.

Jane continues; “That might be marketing support through our collaboration with 1066 Country Marketing or access to our cardboard recycling scheme, but there might also be demand for training workshops, collective purchasing opportunities, business advice seminars or recruitment guidance. We want to hear from everyone so we can make sure we’re providing the best service, support and benefits for our members.”

Sarah Broadbent, Vice Chair and Jane Brook, Chair of Rye & District Chamber of Commerce.

Sarah adds; “Rye is an exceptional place full of independent businesses and we want the Chamber to be a really inclusive organisation that advocates for members both locally and throughout the south-east. We want businesses who haven’t considered membership previously to take a second look and consider how we might benefit them going forward.”

Jane concludes; “We’re very grateful to David and Sara Nixon, Jonathan Dellar and Neil Cunliffe for their commitment to the Chamber over the years, we intend to build on their work and really help put Rye on the map.”