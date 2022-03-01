All you need to know about Manor Royal

Where is Manor Royal?

It is situated on the Sussex and Surrey county borders adjacent to London Gatwick Airport, it covers an area of 540 acres and is home to over 600 businesses generating 30,000 jobs. Since 2013 Manor Royal has also been home to the UK's largest "industrial" Business Improvement District (BID).

It is bordered by Northgate and Three Bridges to the south, Langley Green to the west, Gatwick to the north and the London - Brighton railway to the east. The area falls largely within the local government ward of Northgate.

Manor Royal

How many businesses are there in Manor Royal?

There are more than 600 businesses in Manor Royal including City Fibre, Marshall Toyota Gatwick, Tates Citroen, Fastsigns Crawley, Smiths News, Treetop Design & Print and much more.

There are 700 business units and Manor Royal accounts for over 70% of all employment land in Crawley

When was Manor Royal opened?

Manor Royal was officially named and opened by Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) on 25 January 1950.

What transport links are there to Manor Royal?

Manor Royal is served by the Crawley Fastway 24-hour bus service, providing regular services to Gatwick Airport, Crawley and Three Bridges stations, as well as many other local areas.

What is Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID)?

The Manor Royal BID was created in June 2013 following a vote by businesses and subsequently renewed by another vote in 2018.

The Manor Royal BID allows businesses to create a fund and to attract additional investment to improve the Business District in ways they decide, working with and holding to account other agencies as necessary.