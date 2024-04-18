Allingham Lodge in Eastbourne celebrates top award for customer satisfaction
An impressive 100% of apartment Owners at the development on Southfields Road who responded to the survey said they would recommend Churchill to a friend, when asked how satisfied they were with the quality of their new property and whether they would recommend it.
This result helped Churchill achieve the top 5 Star HBF rating for a ninth consecutive year, with over 90% of all its Customers nationwide saying they would recommend the retirement specialist to a friend.
The full results of the annual HBF Customer Satisfaction survey, which interviewed over 100,000 homeowners across the country, can be found here: CSS Star rating results (hbf.co.uk)
Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We are delighted to have maintained our top 5 Star customer satisfaction rating for a ninth consecutive year, and its great to see 100% of our apartment Owners at Allingham Lodge saying they would recommend Churchill to a friend. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality apartments and the best customer service to enable an independent, worry-free lifestyle, so to achieve these results based on an independent survey of our Owners is a real credit to our whole team.”
Allingham Lodge is a collection of one and two bedroom apartments designed for easy and independent living, making the development the ideal place to enjoy freedom and security in your later years. Each apartment is completely self-contained, allowing for peace and privacy when desired, whilst also offering use of the communal Owner’s Lounge and Coffee Bar where regular social events can be enjoyed. All Owners benefit from a secure camera entry system, 24 hour call support, an on-site Lodge Manager, and a Guest Suite where visiting family and friends can stay.
To find out more about the apartments available to buy now at Allingham Lodge call 01323 885728 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk.