Altnets excels once again, climbing the ranks of the prestigious Elite Business league table

Altnets, a leading telecoms supplier based in Brighton, is proud to announce its continued success in being recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 SMEs for the second year running. Following its previous achievement and being placed at number 35 in 2023, Altnets has secured an even higher position, ranking 21st overall in the esteemed Elite Business 100 (EB100) league table. Despite only just celebrating its 3rd birthday in November, the company has demonstrated impressive growth and has emerged as a key player in the telecoms industry.
By Esther BrownContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:19 GMT
To celebrate this remarkable accomplishment, Altnets will attend the prestigious awards ceremony on March 13th in St. Paul's, London. A feature on the business will also be published in the EB100 digital guide and online directory, reaching an audience of over half a million individuals.

The Elite Business 100 (EB100) is considered Britain's definitive and official list that is dedicated to honouring excellence within the SME community. The EB100 evaluation for each applicant is based on eight fundamental criteria inclusive of growth trajectory, future ambitions, innovation, and contributions to both their team and the broader community.

Altnets' impressive performance across the criteria, including performance, year-on-year growth, innovation, and community contribution, has once again earned it a coveted spot in this prestigious league table.

Image of the Altnets teamImage of the Altnets team
Image of the Altnets team

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year,” said Sam Bangle, Co-founder of Altnets. “It's a testament to the continued dedication and hard work of our team, as well as our commitment to providing exceptional service and products to our clients.”

Reflecting on the past year, it’s clear why Altnets has secured a 14-place increase in its ranking since this time last year. The business demonstrated impressive growth and adaptability, reaffirming its position as an expert in the telecoms sector. The infrastructure specialist has solidified numerous partnerships with leading manufacturers worldwide and formed alliances with key industry players. Notably, the Altnets team were recognised for their remarkable service in November 2023, after being awarded Best Customer Service at the Sussex Business Awards. Additionally, they were shortlisted for four other national awards within the past year, including Growth Business of the Year at the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards

“Altnets are innovators in the British SME community and deserve the spotlight shone on them from the Elite Business 100,” said Scott English, Brand Director of Elite Business. “This definitive league illustrates the crème de la crème of UK SMEs”.

This marks the competition's second year and it witnessed a significant surge in the volume of applicants compared to 2023. Judges remarked on the impressive sales and growth statistics, community involvement, and the overall elevated quality of submissions this year.

This achievement reflects Altnets’ persistent dedication to the advancement of the telecommunications sector. Looking to the future, they strive to expand their range of products and explore new markets, to support thetelecoms industry and move towards full-fibre coverage for the nation. Within the constantly evolving landscape of telecom procurement, Altnets remains an expert and sets the benchmark for high-quality products, services, and customer support.

View Altnets’ website at https://www.altnets.co.uk/ and follow Altnets on LinkedIn for regular company and industry updates.

To view the official rankings, visit the EB100 website: https://elitebusinessmagazine.co.uk/eb100

