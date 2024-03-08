An independent Cornish Bakery is almost ready to open in Lewes' town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent bakery will create 20 new jobs whilst supporting the community through a partnership with hyper local charity, 'You Raise Me Up'.

Founded in 2011, the charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of an adult child between the age of 16 and 25, providing compassion and support. Cornish Bakery will be supporting the organisation through fundraising events and initiatives throughout the year and on an ongoing basis.

Located in the heart of the High Street, a stone’s throw from the picturesque River Ouse, the company’s newest bakery has a beautifully striking shopfront painted in Little Greene’s ‘Cordoba’, creating stand-out impact whilst sympathetically complementing the surrounding conservation area.

A Cornish Bakery is almost ready to open in Lewes town centre

For the last 35 years the property has functioned as a retail shop, and now as a Cornish Bakery it will have extensive inside seating with a beautiful interior scheme. The combination of warm lighting and range of furniture types ensures an enticing environment for all visitors with the abundant bakery window display providing views through to the open bakery area.

Given the company’s Cornish heritage, they always use new bakery opportunities to showcase the products and artworks of their home county's talented makers. The new Lewes bakery will be adorned with lights from Cornwall-based Tom Raffield, Studio Haran and Lin Lovekin and there will be inspirational pieces from South West-based artists Sophie Harding and William Luz.

Cornish Bakery founder and owner Steve Grocutt said: “As an independent company, we are on a constant journey to redefine what a bakery is does and what it can be, and we therefore build all our bakeries differently. We also believe a bakery should be part of the community so our new team will be actively seeking opportunities to work with local organisations in the Lewes area in addition to its work with the You Raise Me Up charity.”