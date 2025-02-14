An invitation to join the Squire's garden centre family

From 29 to 88 years old, three generations of the Squire family business have come together this week to celebrate the launch of Friends of Squire’s - the new loyalty programme of Squire’s Garden Centres. Live from today, 14 February, customers are invited to come and ‘join the family’ by downloading the new rewards app of the much-loved garden retailer.

The programme has been defined and shaped from Squire’s customer feedback and is designed to reward and thank customers for their continued support, with a nod to the company’s long established heritage with the strapline, ‘appreciating your loyal custom since 1936’.

The easy-to-use rewards app unlocks a range of fantastic benefits, from personalised vouchers to exclusive offers, ensuring that every visit to Squire’s Garden Centres is even more special, including an exclusive welcome offer of 50% off any one plant.

Whether shopping for plants, picking up garden essentials or enjoying a relaxing hot drink in the Café Bar, members are encouraged to scan every time they shop, so offers can be tailored and based on their purchases.

From 29 to 88 years old: Three generations of the Squire family proudly display the new ‘Friends of Squire’s’ app on their phones. Colin Squire – Chairman Emeritus (centre) with his daughter, Sarah Squire – Chairman (left) and granddaughter, Felicia Baily – Squire’s Sustainability Lead (right).

Members can also collect digital ‘stamps’ from both the garden centre and Café Bar and receive rewards based on their frequency of visits. In addition, members will receive a special treat on their birthday. Other app features include garden centre receipts accessible all in one place, as well as the option to order food and drink purchases in the Café Bar using the app.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: "As a long established business of almost 90 years, customer loyalty is very much valued and appreciated. We’ve introduced our Friends of Squire’s loyalty programme as a way of recognising this and giving back to our customers – it is our way of saying ‘thank you’. Our simple, convenient app is packed with treats to surprise and delight, designed to make every visit to one of our centres even more enjoyable."

Friends of Squire’s is available to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play store.