Michelle Rankin took over in September and runs five sessions. She says it is a fantastic group of men and women and they have a great time celebrating their successes and achievements together.

Michelle said: "Our groups have grown since September, prompting a move to a new venue. The members have a great time talking about food and recipes but also about helping those who have had a tricky week.

"That’s when the group comes alive and they all band together to help each other out. This camaraderie truly transforms our group into a supportive family, where everyone is dedicated to each other's success.

"I love these groups and the people in them. Each person is on a unique journey but we are all in this together."

Michelle’s Slimming World Angmering moved to Angmering Baptist Church, Station Road, Angmering, on April 4 and sessions are held every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm, and every Friday at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11am.

Michelle’s own transformative journey at Slimming World saw her lose 4½ stone over two years to reach target weight. She said it was life-changing and had transformed her life.

She added: "I struggled with my weight for years, feeling trapped in a cycle of unhealthy eating habits and low self-esteem. But thanks to Slimming World, I can now proudly say that I am living a healthier, happier and more confident life.

"From the very beginning, the support and encouragement from my Slimming World group were invaluable. The atmosphere was warm, welcoming and non-judgmental, which immediately put me at ease.

"One of the key aspects that resonated with me was the emphasis on flexible, sustainable eating. Rather than imposing strict diets or deprivation, Slimming World taught me how to make healthier choices while still enjoying a wide variety of delicious foods.

"The online tools and resources were also a game-changer. I could easily track my progress, access a plethora of recipes and find inspiration from the success stories of others. The community aspect of the programme, both in-person and online, made me feel like I was part of a supportive family, all working towards the same goal."

Michelle said she began to notice significant changes in her overall well-being, as well as her weight, and felt a sense of achievement 'no words can fully express'.

"I felt more energetic, my clothes were fitting better and my self-confidence soared. The small victories along the way motivated me to keep going, even on days when I faced challenges or setbacks," she said.

Since taking over at Angmering Slimming World, Michelle has witnessed nearly 20 members achieve their personal goals, with many setting new, lower targets.

Lisa said the group is 'fun and friendly, Catherine said the group was helping 'everyone achieve their dreams, and Ness said it 'helps you believe in yourself again'.