Answers still sought on sudden closure of Lewes restaurant

The circumstances surrounding the sudden closure of the Aqua restaurant in Lewes remain unclear.

A notice was placed on the front door of the premises in Friars Walk yesterday (Wednesday, May 1) announcing ‘with regret’ that the restaurant had closed with immediate effect.

How Aqua broke the news to customers

The Aqua group was approached for a comment on Wednesday but has so far not responded.

Telephone calls to the venue, beneath the Premier Inn hotel, went unanswered and Lewes has been removed from the group’s restaurant website.

Aqua has other outlets listed there, two in Bristol and one in Bath and one in Portishead, North Somerset.

The Smithson family founded the first Aqua restaurant in Bristol in 1998, serving Italian cuisine, with Lewes as their sixth opening in October 2016.

It was the biggest premises in the group with more than 200 covers, and its open kitchen created a sense of theatre for customers as they watched chefs at work.