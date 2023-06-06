An artisan market is set to open up in a shop in Eastbourne.

The new market is set open at Maybugs in the town centre.

The market will allow smaller and start up businesses to be able to sell their products at the shop while keeping all of the revenue that they will sell.

A spokesperson for Maybugs said: “We’re so excited about this venture which gives a unique opportunity for small and start up producers to sell their products in a retail environment at zero cost to them. That’s right, we aren’t charging for the space or taking any commission at all, meaning the small businesses themselves keep 100 per cent of what they sell in this unique community project.

An artisan market is set to open up in a shop in Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to a couple of drop outs for various reason we have two spaces to fill for the opening week (from July 8,) and then from the end of August we have wider availability.

“The market will be open five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm, and all that we ask is each producer is present on their pitch for at least 50 per cent of the time.

“If you’re interested then email us at [email protected] and we will reply with a full information pack and application form.”