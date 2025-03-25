Arts charity, Creative Crawley, opens at County Mall, bringing arts and culture to the heart of the community

County Mall, Crawley, is delighted to welcome Arts Charity, Creative Crawley to its vibrant retail community, providing a dedicated hub for arts and creativity in the town. The space will be open to visitors every Thursday and Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, with additional opening hours for special events until 22nd June 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre Manager Simon Cuckow expressed his delight for the new addition: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Creative Crawley here at County Mall. Supporting the local arts community is something we’re proud to be a part of, and it’s fantastic to see this space bringing creative energy and cultural engagement to Crawley. We can’t wait for visitors to experience the amazing events and activities planned over the coming months.”

Louise Blackwell, Creative Director of Creative Crawley, shared her excitement about the new space: “We are delighted to be able to bring a temporary space dedicated to arts and culture to County Mall. At Unit 79/80, shoppers can come and see some visual art, get involved in creative workshops and performances, or just chill out in the welcome area for free. It’s great to be working together with County Mall to make this space a reality. It’s only open until the 22nd of June, so come and visit while you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a diverse programme of events, workshops, and performances lined up, Creative Crawley aims to inspire, uplift, and engage the local community. This initiative will not only support established and emerging creative professionals but also offer opportunities for anyone with an interest in the arts to get involved.

For more information on upcoming events and ways to participate, visit: https://www.countymall.co.uk/news-and-events/whats-on-at-creative-crawley or follow Creative Crawley on socials.