Arun businesses unite to capture £2.5 billion growth in Sussex visitor economy over the next decade

East Beach Guest House proudly organised its fourth Hospitality & Tourism event at Littlehampton Golf Club, kindly hosted by Gary Oatham and his dedicated team.

This gathering brought together 50 local businesses, showcasing the region's vibrant tourism potential and emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the industry.

The Hospitality & Tourism Events have been instrumental in highlighting the need for ongoing support and growth in this vital sector. Significant local investments, such as the £7.2 million Littlehampton Seafront Regeneration project, underscore the commitment to enhancing our area’s appeal as a premier tourist destination.

Richard Groome from East Beach Guest House emphasized the significance of these gatherings, stating: "Organising these events is crucial for uniting local businesses and driving economic growth in Arun."

Sussex’s Hidden Gem of a Links Course.

The evening featured inspiring guest speakers who shared valuable insights, including:

· Kelly Mikulla, Founder of Sussex Film Office

· Kat Beer, Development Manager at Experience Sussex

· Katie King, representing Arun District Council & Sussex By The Sea

· Victoria Owens, Vinco Marketing

· James Hoare, The Beach Club Littlehampton

Special thanks go to Siobhan Jones from East Beach Café for her warm hosting, Roy Shephard from Pitch & Strut for providing the evening's lively music, and Sam Holliday from Party Electric for the stunning ARUN lights that illuminated the event.

Littlehampton Town Mayor, Cllr Sean Lee, remarked: “Littlehampton Golf Club was a fantastic venue to showcase the tourism opportunities in Littlehampton & Arun. I thoroughly enjoyed the evening and the discussions on maximizing our area's potential.”

Katharine Beer from Experience Sussex added: “It’s amazing to see the buzz created in Arun by bringing all these businesses together.”

Kelly Mikulla expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “It was fantastic to feel the energy in the room and highlight how film and events can boost tourism and the local economy.”

Victoria Hilditch commented: “The hospitality and tourism industry is a cornerstone of our local economy, providing essential jobs and driving economic vitality. Events like these are crucial for fostering connections and sparking innovations that will ensure the continued growth of the sector.”

The success of this event reflects the collective efforts of local businesses, community leaders, and stakeholders committed to enhancing the visitor economy in Arun. With collaborative efforts alongside local and national tourism boards, local businesses are ready to assist the delivery of the ambitious Sussex wide visitor development program aimed at generating an additional £2.5 billion in growth across the county over the next decade driven by Experience Sussex.

For more information about future events and initiatives, please contact Richard Groome East Beach Guest House