Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visits Storrington-based firm helping Britain build

The firm is a major manufacturer of concrete blocks and paving materials and is one of the largest in the South East of England. They produce 10,000 concrete blocks and 1,000 paving slabs per day at their site in Storrington for the UK construction industry.

Andrew met Thakeham Tiles Ltd owners, brother and sister duo Liz Taylor and Richard Davidge. Their great-grandfather bought the business, which was established in the early 1930’s when the sand was originally quarried from their own quarry.

Today, the business receives its raw materials from neighbouring businesses to make its operations sustainable with more than 75% sourced locally.

Andrew Griffith MP with Thakeham Tiles owners, Richard Davidge (left), and Liz Taylor (right). Pictures contributed

Andrew was given a tour of the site to see the processes used for making their extensive range of products. They talked about the challenges faced by the industry, the supply of primary aggregates, and about their hopes to expand and relocate the business in the future.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a pleasure to meet Liz and Richard and to see the manufacturing processes at this longstanding local firm. It’s not been an easy few years for any business with the challenge of getting supplies and higher energy bills. All credit to Thakeham Tiles Limited for continuing to succeed.