Aspiring Sussex solicitors encouraged to apply For Bennett Griffin's training contracts

The seats will be a mix of the following: • Property (Residential and/or Commercial) • Private Client (Wills, Trusts and Probate and/or Court of Protection) • Dispute Resolution (Family and/or Personal Injury and/or Property Litigation and /or Commercial Litigation and/or Contentious Probate) • Corporate and Commercial.

Commitment to Developing Legal Talents

Bennett Griffin is strongly committed to nurturing new talent, with many of its current solicitors, including Managing Partner Kate Hallin, starting their legal careers through this programme.

Kate thinks the long-running program for trainees is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the profession first-hand:

"When I was trained (which was a long time ago), I had excellent supervisors who spent time with me discussing cases and the work. This is really important and something that we will provide at Bennett Griffin.”

The firm is looking for applications from all students, whether they have taken a law degree or a non-law degree and whether they have completed the LPC or the SQE exams.

Ideal candidates will be individuals who not only have a strong academic background but also possess excellent personal, social, and professional skills.

Application Process and Timeline

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply by sending their CV and a cover letter to Kathy Grieve, Operations Manager, by 29 March 2024.

The best email address is [email protected].

Successful applicants selected for interviews will be notified by 30 April 2024, with interviews typically taking place in May 2024.

Bennett Griffin will provide decisions on who has secured a training contract by 28 June 2024.

A Call to Aspiring Solicitors

“This is a unique opportunity for aspiring solicitors to join a forward-thinking and supportive legal team,” says Kate Hallin. “We are excited to welcome new talents who are eager to make a difference in the legal landscape of West Sussex and beyond.”

Bennett Griffin has offices in Worthing and Chichester and offers a hybrid working approach.

However, due to supervision requirements, trainees may be expected to work more from the office than stated within our standard hybrid working policy.

Applications are now open for this exceptional opportunity.