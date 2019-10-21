Attack on Hailsham Lib Dem HQ is ‘political hate crime’

An investigation is underway in Hailsham after what politicians have called a politically motivated hate crime at the town’s Liberal Democrat Centre.

The building, on the corner of Battle Road and London Road, was targeted by vandals in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 20) and red and white paint was thrown at the windows.

A similar incident took place earlier this year and windows were also shot out with what is believed to be a BB gun.

Former Lib Dem county councillor for Hailsham Steve Murphy, who is a trustee of the centre, believes it is a politically motivated hate crime in the aftermath of Saturday’s crucial Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

He said, “This was after the vote in Parliament and exactly the same thing happened in April when Brexit was delayed and somebody threw red paint at the building.

“After the Euro elections the windows were shot out. We have reported all of this to the police as we believe it is a politically motivated hate crime. It’s too incidental. The paint colour is exactly the same.

“Somebody must know something. Somebody was obviously seem walking around Hailsham town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning carrying two pots of paint. Surely it must be on CCTV.

“This is not a victimless crime as it took time before to get the building back to its proper state.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information can call 1010 and quote crime reference 47190179672.

