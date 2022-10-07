Attractions revealed for new Hastings Owens family 'fun factory'

Owens, a ‘family fun factory’, which will span three floors of the 77,000 square foot building in Robertson Street, will open this month, the business has said.

The company has also revealed what attractions will be inside on each of the three floors.

The ground floor there will be a football simulator, pool tables, duck pin bowling, circus of illusions, table tennis, pirates smuggler experience, 1066 experience and a bistro.

New OWENS signage on the front of the old Debenhams building in Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first floor will house amusement machines, bandit battles VR experience, Wilf’s Wild West Show, ten pin bowling, shuffle board, soft play centre, and the Garden Bar.

The second floor will be named attractions, such as Jurassica Live, Toxic Wasteland, Wonders of Wizardry, Urban Fallout, and other crazy golf courses, as well as Ruxley’s Restaurant.

The new centre is owned by husband and wife duo Graham and Debbie Owen, the creators of Phileas Fogg's World of Adventures which was awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year for Sussex.

Mr Owen said: “We are proud to be bringing this badge across to Hastings and excited to meet the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owens is set to open this month. Picture from Facebook/Owens

He said on Owen’s Facebook page that the company’s website, owensentertainment.co.uk, will be live in time to book for October half-term.

The building’s owner, a family-owned development company called Moxie, has previously spoken of hopes to house a number of ‘indoor entertainment uses’ within the building.

Moxie took ownership of the building in January 2020, shortly before Debenhams announced plans to close. The store closed in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owens is set to open this month. Picture from Facebook/Owens

Advertisement Hide Ad