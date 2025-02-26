Auction Advice: Collectors still clamour for Royal mementos – our regal heritage has an understandably enduring appeal

Easter Monday falls on April 21 this year. It also happens to be the birthday of our late Queen. Elizabeth II, a reminder, if one was needed, of the rich Royal heritage we enjoy. If there’s one thing we Brits do better than anyone else it is fostering our great Royal tradition, not just with pageantry and our recognition of the symbolic importance of the monarchy, but also in producing all the colourful memorabilia that goes with it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I still own my 1977 Silver Jubilee mug, a rather tasteful design compared with some others that have emerged down the years, and a healthy market remains for all sorts of rarities, from the Victorian era and beyond – although they go back much further.

When Her Majesty turned 90 in 2016, The Royal Mint unveiled another birthday coin to mark the occasion, while mugs, plates, tea towels and any number of other collectables are already on sale. Various commemorative mugs are already on offer, ranging in price from around £8 to £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles III's Coronation produced another flurry of activity, and in this era of digital payments it was, if anything, even more exciting to see the newly unveiled coins and banknotes featuring His Majesty's bust.

User (UGC) Submitted

When it comes to Royal memorabilia – particularly coins and notes – mass production has dampened price rises over the years unless you manage to get your hands on something that has a printing or other error, making it a rarity. The real money is in items with a very personal connection to a royal personage, such as a lock of hair in a locket. Highly personalised Princess Diana memorabilia remains among the most sought after almost 30 years after her tragic death. Who can forget the eye-watering prices raised for her frocks – especially the one in which she danced with John Travolta at the White House (£264,000).

Of particular interest are hand-written letters, especially from the late Princess and particularly if they are linked to historic occasions or shed light on behind-the-scenes lives of the royals.

Even wedding cake makes the grade; £30,000 was paid for a slice of Edward VIII's wedding cake in 1998, 62 years after the event. Of course his was the marriage that cost him the throne, so it would have been of even more historic importance than perhaps any other.