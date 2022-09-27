Edit Account-Sign Out
Autumn plans at Eastbourne’s Stage Door Pub

There’s plenty of things planned over the next few months at Eastbourne’s Stage Door Pub.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:37 pm

The Compton Street venue, which is dog-friendly, will be hosting:

Saturday October 29 – Halloween Party with fancy dress, live music and themed cocktails. Entry is free and there will be a prize for the best costume.

First Tuesday of every month – Quiz Night

Autumn plans at Eastbourne’s Stage Door Pub (photo by EBC)

Second Thursday of every month – Open Mic Night

Third Thursday of every month – Jazz and Blues Jam Night

Annie Wills, Eastbourne Borough Council’s commercial and operations director at the Devonshire Quarter, said: “The Stage Door has got Autumn sorted, whether you are looking for a wicked night out this Halloween, or some live music in the Devonshire Quarter, or simply the chance to sample the latest seasonal ales and guest gins on the menu after a visit to the theatre.”

More information here from Stage Door Pub

