Autumn plans at Eastbourne’s Stage Door Pub
There’s plenty of things planned over the next few months at Eastbourne’s Stage Door Pub.
The Compton Street venue, which is dog-friendly, will be hosting:
Saturday October 29 – Halloween Party with fancy dress, live music and themed cocktails. Entry is free and there will be a prize for the best costume.
First Tuesday of every month – Quiz Night
Second Thursday of every month – Open Mic Night
Third Thursday of every month – Jazz and Blues Jam Night
Annie Wills, Eastbourne Borough Council’s commercial and operations director at the Devonshire Quarter, said: “The Stage Door has got Autumn sorted, whether you are looking for a wicked night out this Halloween, or some live music in the Devonshire Quarter, or simply the chance to sample the latest seasonal ales and guest gins on the menu after a visit to the theatre.”