Autumn plans at Eastbourne’s Stage Door Pub

Saturday October 29 – Halloween Party with fancy dress, live music and themed cocktails. Entry is free and there will be a prize for the best costume.

Annie Wills, Eastbourne Borough Council’s commercial and operations director at the Devonshire Quarter, said: “The Stage Door has got Autumn sorted, whether you are looking for a wicked night out this Halloween, or some live music in the Devonshire Quarter, or simply the chance to sample the latest seasonal ales and guest gins on the menu after a visit to the theatre.”