Award-winning Brighton photographer celebrates 10 years of photographing Sussex businesses

An award-winning, internationally published photographer and creative director from Brighton is marking 10 years in business by giving back to the Sussex business community and supporting the next generation of talented entrepreneurs with an exclusive opportunity.

For the past decade, Xavier Buendia from Preston Park has worked with over 200 clients, ranging from national businesses like Unilever, Thames Water and BOXPARK, to growing Sussex businesses like Fatto a Mano Pizzeria, Brighton Gin, Connected Brighton, and PEBE.

Xavier’s specialism in food, portrait, documentary, and architecture photography has resulted in almost 1 million photographs taken and led to winning awards and an exhibition at Brighton Photo Fringe.

Originally from Mexico City, Xavier’s journey to become a professional photographer has been anything but conventional. Initially trained as a sommelier, which took him across the world, at 30, he sought a creative reset and enrolled at university to study professional photography.

Photographer Xavier Buendia photographing Hove business go.botanica

His persistence and vision quickly set him apart, leading to collaborations with important chefs such as Monica Galetti, Duncan Ray, and Douglas McMaster, to capturing the exquisite nature of fine dining. This led to photographing independent and family-owned restaurants, cafes, bars, vineyards, and drinks brands across Sussex.

During the pandemic, Xavier expanded his practice beyond food and hospitality, earning an MA in documentary photography. His interest in storytelling led to exploring the human potential, capturing physical, intellectual, and emotional depth through portraiture, documentary, and personal branding photography.

His unique ability to strip away stereotypes and present subjects authentically has now attracted a more diverse set of clients. In addition, Xavier also offers mentoring and half-day workshops to those interested in entering the creative industry.

To thank the Sussex community for their support and honour his tenth year in business, Xavier is offering a special opportunity to one Sussex-based new, small, independent business or entrepreneur who will win a two-hour photoshoot to help them elevate their portfolio and brand identity. To enter, the business must be less than two years old and must operate with a strong purpose, either supporting the local community and/or the environment.

Self-portrait of photographer Xavier Buendia

Xavier Buendia comments: “When I started out, I had no plan other than turning an artistic passion into a sustainable, independent business. Ten years later, I’m proud that I’ve reached that goal and at the same time, pushed boundaries on how I approach and deliver my creative work.

"I’ve photographed such talented people and it’s been a joy to see their businesses grow but I know how hard it is in today’s economic climate to run a small business on your own terms. That’s why my tenth birthday is an ideal excuse for me to help the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing this portfolio photoshoot opportunity.”

To enter, visit www.xavierbuendia.com/10yearsinbiz and complete the short application form by October 15.