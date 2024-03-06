Award-winning laser skin clinic relocates to converted barn near Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic can now be found at Unit 1, Heasewood Farm Offices on Isaacs Lane.

Jo-Anne Bredenhann founded Imogen’s in 2019 after over 12 years working in the beauty industry in South Africa and south east England. Call 01444 215318 or visit imogensaesthetics.co.uk to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo said: “I am getting really good feedback about my new location. My clients say it adds to the whole experience of coming for a treatment as it is such a relaxing environment.”

Jo-Anne Bredenhann at Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic at Unit 1, Heasewood Farm Offices on Isaacs Lane, Haywards Heath

Jo said she is committed to boosting people’s self-confidence and holds more than 30 beauty qualifications.