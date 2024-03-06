Award-winning laser skin clinic relocates to converted barn near Haywards Heath
Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic can now be found at Unit 1, Heasewood Farm Offices on Isaacs Lane.
Jo-Anne Bredenhann founded Imogen’s in 2019 after over 12 years working in the beauty industry in South Africa and south east England. Call 01444 215318 or visit imogensaesthetics.co.uk to find out more.
Jo said: “I am getting really good feedback about my new location. My clients say it adds to the whole experience of coming for a treatment as it is such a relaxing environment.”
Jo said she is committed to boosting people’s self-confidence and holds more than 30 beauty qualifications.
Imogen’s Aesthetics offers a comprehensive suite of services that aim to meet the needs of clients in Haywards Heath and surrounding areas. Treatments include: SkinPen microneedling, Soprano Titanium Laser Hair Removal, skin tightening, mesotherapy, pHformula Skin Resurfacing, Celluma Photodynamic Therapy, cryotherapy and thread vein removal.