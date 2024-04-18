Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From April 17th, Taylor Rose MW will call PLATF9RM, Hove Town Hall (Church Road, BN3 2AF) their new home. This move positions them within a thriving business community, fostering collaboration and innovation to better serve the needs of Hove residents.

Taylor Rose MW is active in providing a vast range of legal services around the UK and were delighted to expand their presence into Hove back in May 2020. The firm is now keen to take opportunities in growing their presence here, and will be moving into PLATF9RM office space, where they will join other businesses within their thriving business community.

"Smart Modern Law" Takes Root in Hove: "This relocation signifies more than just a new address," says Annemarie Pye, Operations Director at Taylor Rose MW. "It reflects our 'Smart Modern Law' approach, allowing us to provide clients with clear, concise legal advice in a dynamic and flexible environment."

Award-Winning Law Firm Taylor Rose MW Strengthens Hove Presence with Strategic Relocation

Focus on Growth and Flexibility: The move also aligns with Taylor Rose MW's embrace of hybrid working models. "PLATF9RM's modern facilities cater to a flexible work style, keeping our team productive, and able to deliver exceptional service," explains Danny Blackwell, Head of Facilities and Procurement.

Celebrating Achievements and a Bright Future: This relocation isn't just about bricks and mortar – it's about celebrating success. "This is a significant milestone for our Hove team," says Ruben Perin, Commercial Director for Residential Property. "It underscores our commitment to Hove and paves the way for continued growth and achievement."

Experienced Team Ready to Serve: The Hove office boasts a team of expert solicitors, adept at handling a variety of legal matters, from family law and property transactions to complex legal issues.

Meet the Hove team

What services do Taylor Rose MW provide in Hove?

Taylor Rose MW’s experienced team of solicitors provide expert advice on a variety of services for both individuals and businesses. With their Hove office being home to specialists focusing on areas such Family Law, Divorce, and all types of Property transactions.