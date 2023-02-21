This month, award-winning pet-care provider, Petpals, expanded to Crawley, welcoming a brand-new pet-care business to support the growing demand for pet services in the area.

Local pet enthusiast James Callow is the newest franchisee to enter the rapidly growing pet-care industry and offer top-notch pet services to the Crawley community.

After growing up surrounded by animals, James will employ this extensive experience and love for pets by launching his own pet-care business, Petpals Crawley.

He said: “I was brought up with pets for as long as I can remember. I’ve mainly had dogs and cats, but we also had a horse, goat and even a pet lamb called Larry!

“I grew up in Rusper and was fortunate enough to have a family home with a lot of land, hence the array of animals.

“After a few years of living in America whilst at university without any pets, I couldn’t wait to return home to spend time with them again. Since then, I now have my own dog – a border collie called Luna.”

Petpals is the UK’s longest-established pet-care specialist. With over 150 locations across the country, the brand offers a range of bespoke and award-winning services, from dog walking and pet sitting to pet taxis.

Joining the growing Petpals community, James will cover the Crawley, Copthorne, Pease Pottage, Crawley Down and Turners Hill areas, fully trained, insured, uniformed and DBS checked.

James said: “After a long career in an estate agency and working as a tennis coach, I understand how long working hours often mean that pet owners aren’t able to spend as much time with their four-legged friends as they’d like.

“That being said, pets should continue to be looked after and never forgotten when their owners are away at work. This is where the services I provide at Petpals Crawley will come in.”

Petpals believe it is a privilege to look after someone’s pet, so the extensive training the brand offers its franchisees is pivotal for laying solid foundations on which they can build their business whilst also protecting its core values.

James continued: “I am fully trained, security checked, pet first aid trained, uniformed and insured.

“I’ll be driving around in a branded van with professionally fitted, padlocked cages and can offer a premium pet-care service tailored to the needs of pets and their owners.”

With an estimated 62% of all UK households now owning a pet, Petpals’ award-winning services continue to experience high demand. James is excited to mirror the brand’s continued success across the country in Crawley.

He said: “My range of services will include solo and group dog walking, dog sitting, cat sitting, puppy visits, older dog visits and pet taxi. I’m currently recruiting for staff so I can provide home boarding too – I’m really excited to be growing my team with fellow pet-lovers.

“By launching in Crawley, I want to offer the local pet community a pet-preferred alternative to kennels and catteries that will give them peace of mind when they have to leave their best friend at home.

“Above all, my primary goal for Petpals Crawley is to offer the experience I would want for my own pet, Luna, and I can’t wait to get started!”