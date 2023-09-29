Haywards Heath’s Town Mayor cut the ribbon at the opening of a travel agent’s new branch this week.

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said she was excited to welcome Baldwins Travel to The Orchards.

They are the winners of ‘Best Travel Agent 2023’, London and South East Region, and this branch is their ninth. Visit baldwinstravel.co.uk.

The town mayor said: “I want to personally welcome Nick Marks and his team to Haywards Heath. Baldwins Travel have branches throughout Kent and Sussex and we are delighted they have chosen Haywards Heath for their latest branch. I am sure they will feel right at home here in the Orchards Centre, where Nicola Bird and her team work so hard putting on events, shows and activities in order to attract people into the shopping centre and into the town centre.”

Baldwins Travel is one of the oldest travel agencies in the UK. The new branch is at 24 The Orchards, Haywards Heath

She added: “It is always a joy for me to attend the opening of a new business. It is all about hope, about promise, about job creation and serving local people, and entrepreneurs like Nick Marks, managing director of Baldwins Travel, who decide to put their hard work, their trust, and their money into our community.”

Nick Marks said: “We are thrilled to expand our footprint with our ninth shop in Haywards Heath. This marks another significant step in our growth journey, demonstrating our commitment to serving our customers throughout the South East.”