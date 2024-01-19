Bailey Power Services ‘charge’ into The Meridian Industrial Estate
The Meridian Industrial Estate, principal business area is within Peacehaven, and is located adjacent to the Meridian Centre and Peacehaven Leisure Centre, approximately ½ mile to the north of the A259 South Coast Road. Brighton is located approximately 6 miles away, with Newhaven sitting approximately 4 miles.
The property comprises of a purpose-built steel framed light industrial/warehouse unit with part brickwork and part blockwork walls and a concrete floor. The refurbished unit has an up and over loading door, forecourt and loading area with an option to fence off to create a secure yard.
Jasmine Dean-Milward SHW Surveyor comments: “I am very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with IPIF and secure them a long-term tenant with Bailey Power Services. The Meridian Estate is an excellent place for Bailey Power Services to use to take their company on the next phase of their journey. I look forward to working with both parties again in future.”