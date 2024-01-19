Bailey Power Services ‘charge’ into The Meridian Industrial Estate

SHW on behalf of IPIF, have let Unit B6 with a 2,380 sq ft on a new 5-year lease at The Meridian Industrial Estate, Peacehaven to Bailey Power Services.

The Meridian Industrial Estate, principal business area is within Peacehaven, and is located adjacent to the Meridian Centre and Peacehaven Leisure Centre, approximately ½ mile to the north of the A259 South Coast Road. Brighton is located approximately 6 miles away, with Newhaven sitting approximately 4 miles.

The property comprises of a purpose-built steel framed light industrial/warehouse unit with part brickwork and part blockwork walls and a concrete floor. The refurbished unit has an up and over loading door, forecourt and loading area with an option to fence off to create a secure yard.

