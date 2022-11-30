Banking giant HSBC said it will close its Bognor Regis branch in July next year.

The High Street branch is one of 114 to be closed across the UK.

The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.

On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

The Bognor Regis branch of HSBC is set to close next year. Photo: Google Streetview

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: ““People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

"The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area.

