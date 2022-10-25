Barbers Teddy Edwards has teamed up with Slowpoke and set up shop in Foundry, within the Beacon, on October 14. Teddy Edwards is already established in Brighton. Slowpoke, an American phrase meaning ‘slowcoach’, will share the unit to serve up coffee to customers.

Entrepreneur Howard Kaye is involved in both ventures. He said: “I was being given a tour of Foundry by co-founder Adam Walker when I spotted this ground floor unit. I knew immediately that this would be the perfect spot for quality haircuts and exquisite coffee in an unrushed fashion. It’s great to be the first anchor store for Foundry and I know it is going to be a fantastic success.

“The whole concept of retail on the ground floor and workspace and wellbeing on the first floor is perfect for us. We will be getting to know our new neighbours and enticing them in for a relaxed coffee and a haircut.”

Barber teams up with barista for new Eastbourne store (photo from Cobb PR)

Advertisement Hide Ad