Barclays have closed the account of a Seaford business who had been customers for 85 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clive Sparks, from Seaford, is the accountant for Allan and Atwood Limited. He says that Barclays has closed their company account "without explanation” as to how or why the decision was made.

The company – incorporated in 1938 – buys then rents flats and houses to private individuals in England. It was started by Clive’s great aunt and passed down to him and his sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to The Telegraph, Clive said: “The best the bank says it can do is to carry out an inquiry, which will take up to eight weeks. If a mistake has been made, we might then be able to open a new account. Barclays says it will send us a cheque, made payable to the company, which we will have no means of banking unless we can open a new company account. In the meantime, our tenants can’t pay their rent and we can’t pay suppliers, including builders who are being engaged to carry out much-needed work.”

The Directors of Allan and Atwood Limited, Judi & Clive Sparks

Clive added: “The closure of the Barclays accounts meant we can’t pay anyone or collect rents. It’s a small business with 2 properties let to private individuals. Both properties need maintenance plus there are regular outgoings.”

Clive has recently managed to open a new company account, costing him hours of work to get through all the compliance. According to Clive, Barclays are sending him bank statements for the closed account and a cheque for the balance of funds.