Barclays has confirmed it will be opening a Barclays Local branch in Heathfield next month.

It will be based at the parish council offices at 73 High Street, Heathfield following the branch closure on July 26.

The bank said Barclays Local will provide face-to-face support for customers, with colleagues on hand, offering financial support and education for customers, without the need to travel.

From July 28, the opening times will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3pm.

Barclays is opening a Barclays Local in Heathfield next month

Barclays said it is committed to deploying a range of more flexible ways that customers can physically interact with the bank.

The bank added that has opened more than 230 Barclays Locals around the country, including the Barclays Local at Crowborough, in community locations such as town halls and community centres, where customers can make appointments with colleagues.

Customers are also supported by a fleet of Barclays vans which travel to more remote areas, the bank said.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to be able to confirm the location of the Barclays Local in Heathfield. This represents our commitment to customers who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.”

The bank said customers visiting the Barclays Local will be able to access a wide range of services including financial reviews, balance requests, support with open savings accounts and with digital banking.

As the Barclays Local site is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office, it said.