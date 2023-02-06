A listed Chichester pub has made plans to repair its broken dance floor, broken widows, and damaged brickwork.

Duke and Rye in West Street was formerly home to St Peter the Great Church and sits directly opposite Chichester cathedral. It was given a licensed premises in late 1998.

Marston’s, which runs the Grade II listed pub, has now applied for permission to replace broken and missing glass from the windows, replace stonework in several locations around the building, replace part of the wooden dance floor, and clean the external stonework (22/03201/LBC).

The application was submitted to Chichester District Council in December, but has received objections from city resident’s today (Monday, February 6).

West Street resident Yvonne Kelly registered gave the plans her ‘strongest objection’ and wrote: “To make an `application to repair a timber dance floor, which I understand does not even have planning permission, seems utterly inconceivable. The ongoing breach of Section 16, which appears to be totally ignored by the premises, just demonstrates to me a blatant disregard for CDC and any constraints imposed on them.”

J Langford welcomed most of the proposals but took issue with the dance floor repair, writing: “The ‘dance floor’ shown in the 'proposed drawing', shows this area to be directly under the large stained glass window that has no sound proofing and is a major cause of sound emittance onto the highway let alone through the vaulted roof of the deconsecrated church. People chanting, cheering, singing plus the amplified music in this area, exacerbates the residents normal enjoyment of their properties that should be protected by CDC and Conditions 16. This ‘dance floor should not be reinstated for the reasons above. Their design and access statement is incorrect as it states ‘some residential properties adjoining its northern boundary’. The premises is surrounded by residential properties and a BOARDING SCHOOL opposite! The dance floor is directly below the stained glass window. The vibrations of dancing below coupled with amplified music will have an adverse effect on this Heritage Asset.”

