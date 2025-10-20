Battle Brewery toasts success at Battle of Hastings re-enactment

Battle Brewery is celebrating a triumphant weekend at the Battle of Hastings Re-enactment event after hosting its own beer hall for the first time under new ownership.

The brewery poured more than 2,500 pints during the event on 11th and 12th October with all the beers proving popular, but in particular its 1066 Lager and Battleaxe bitter.

Battle Brewery Managing Director Darren Edmonstone said: “We were thrilled to be part of the English Heritage team to help mark this incredibly important battle which changed the course of European history.

“It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying our beers, especially our 1066 lager, which celebrates our local heritage in every sip. This success shows how much support there is for quality, locally made beer.”

Battle Brewery has undergone a refresh with new branding, strategic direction and ambitious plans for growth. Operating from a new, purpose-built brewery in a beautiful woodland setting, the team prides itself on producing a range of traditional and craft beers made to the highest quality standards.

Each beer is crafted using unique recipes that reflect the town’s rich history and character, with all products suitable for vegans and made with locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. Sustainability is also a key part of the brewery’s ethos, with spent grain fed to local livestock, water reused and fully recyclable e-kegs and e-casks helping to reduce transport emissions.

Customers can enjoy Battle Brewery’s beers at its Tap Room on Battle High Street, just 400 yards from Battle Abbey, or purchase through Jempson’s Stores and a growing number of pubs, restaurants, and retailers across the UK. Trade customers can purchase on line at https://battlebrewery.com

Darren added: “We’re a forward-thinking brewery with an exciting future. Our hands-on, sincere approach — combined with our passion for the community and for Battle’s history — sets us apart. This event proved how proud people are to raise a glass to something truly local.”