BDO names new National Head of Charities

The audit partner, who has more than 20 years’ experience working across the third sector, takes over the role from Jill Halford, who will continue as National Head of Not For Profit (NFP).

In her new position, Fiona will continue to work alongside audited entities in the charity and social enterprise sectors. She will be supported by a team of dedicated charity experts in multiple locations and advisory services across the UK.

Since joining the firm in 2004, Fiona has developed an excellent reputation across the third sector, delivering internal and external technical seminars, while also publishing numerous articles and co-authoring books on charity accounting and governance.

She has experience in advising a wide range of charities across all sectors, as well as significant in-house experience, including her current role as Interim Chair and Treasurer of Compaid Trust, a Kent-based disability and digital skills charity.

Commenting on her appointment, Fiona said: “I’m thrilled to be taking over the role of National Head of Charities.“My aim is to continue to build BDO’s charity portfolio across audit, tax and advisory and to maintain our renowned reputation across all of our regional offices for in-depth sector expertise, high quality and robust advice.“Building on Jill’s energy and commitment to the sector, I will continue to ensure that BDO is at the forefront of providing up to date sector insights, guidance, technical updates and innovative solutions needed to ensure our clients and audited entities are able to focus on maximising the impact of their work. Today, when the work of charities is in such high demand and of such importance to so many areas of society, it is vital that we can continue to provide trusted assurance, advice and guidance.”BDO advises a wide range of charities and social enterprises in the arts, health, research, philanthropy, social welfare, education, conservation, citizenship, as well as faith-based and international development activities. It provides services such as charity audit, accounting services, tax planning and compliance.

Phil Cliftlands, regional managing partner of BDO in the South East, said: “Fiona’s vast experience in the third sector makes her the ideal candidate to take over from Jill, who has done a wonderful job over the last four years.

