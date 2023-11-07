BDO promotes new partner and over 120 people across the South East

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP has announced the promotion of 129 people across its team in the South East, including the appointment of a new partner.

Effective from 1st November, BDO has promoted 82 people in its Gatwick office and 47 in Guildford. Nicola Small has been promoted to partner in the firm’s audit team with the rest of the promotions across BDO’s tax, advisory and operational teams.

Nicola's tenure with BDO has been marked by dedication and a deep-seated knowledge of the industry. Having been part of BDO since leaving school 16 years ago, Nicola has risen through the ranks, showcasing technical brilliance and commitment to audit quality, especially in the listed space.

BDO’s South East Audit practice is unique in its market due to its vast scale and specialisation in key sectors. Nicola’s promotion to partner will support the team’s continued growth and success, particularly given her deep IFRS knowledge and extensive experience with large international groups.

Phil Cliftlands, Head of BDO in the South East: "Nicola's promotion to partner is a significant milestone in her impressive career within BDO and is testament to her talent and expertise, which align perfectly with our vision for the South East. Her focus on delivering high quality audits and commitment make her an indispensable pillar of our team."