BDO strengthens South East team with Private Client partner hire

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP has strengthened its South East team with the appointment of Lucy Saunders (née Eldridge).

Lucy joins the Private Client Tax team as a partner from Blick Rothenburg. She brings 20 years’ experience to the firm, with particular expertise in advising international high net worth individuals (HNWIs) on complex tax matters including matrimonial, succession, inheritance, trust and company areas.

At BDO, Lucy will help to strengthen the firm’s private client tax team both regionally and nationally. Recognised as one of the ‘Top 35 under 35’ by eprivateclient, she will work with HNWIs, families and their structures – both in the UK and internationally.

Phil Cliftlands, Regional Managing Partner at BDO in the South East, said: “Lucy is a hugely valuable addition to both the South East and national Private Client Tax teams. Her wealth of experience and excellent standing in the market will further enhance the good work we do as we continue to expand our business.

“She will play a key role in helping HNWIs navigate the often complex and changing area of personal taxation.”

Lucy commented: “I’m delighted to be joining such a strong and dynamic team, helping to enhance the Private Client offering and cementing our position as a leader in the marketplace. I look forward to building relationships both internally within the firm and externally with clients and contacts both locally and internationally.