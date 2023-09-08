BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Beauty and nail business up for sale in Eastbourne

A beauty and nail business has been put up for sale in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Beauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale and has been listed by GPS business sales.

The building has had its price reduced on the website and is now being listed for £17,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business, according to the listing, will be sold either a ‘new commercial lease on terms to be agreed or with the freehold property.’

Most Popular
Beauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale by GPS business sales. Picture: Google MapsBeauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale by GPS business sales. Picture: Google Maps
Beauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale by GPS business sales. Picture: Google Maps

The listing on GPS’ website says: “A long-established beauty and nail business located on a busy parade of shops in the popular area of Old Town in Eastbourne.

"The business is well-established and will be sold with either a new commercial lease on terms to be agreed or with the freehold property.”

Posh Nails and Beauty is currently open throughout the week offering hand massages and manicures for local residents as well as offering tanning treatment, waxes, eyelashes and eyebrows and skin care treatment.

Related topics:BeautyOld Town