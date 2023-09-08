Beauty and nail business up for sale in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale and has been listed by GPS business sales.
The building has had its price reduced on the website and is now being listed for £17,000.
The business, according to the listing, will be sold either a ‘new commercial lease on terms to be agreed or with the freehold property.’
The listing on GPS’ website says: “A long-established beauty and nail business located on a busy parade of shops in the popular area of Old Town in Eastbourne.
"The business is well-established and will be sold with either a new commercial lease on terms to be agreed or with the freehold property.”
Posh Nails and Beauty is currently open throughout the week offering hand massages and manicures for local residents as well as offering tanning treatment, waxes, eyelashes and eyebrows and skin care treatment.