A beauty and nail business has been put up for sale in Eastbourne.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale and has been listed by GPS business sales.

The building has had its price reduced on the website and is now being listed for £17,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, according to the listing, will be sold either a ‘new commercial lease on terms to be agreed or with the freehold property.’

Beauty salon Posh Nails and Beauty on Green Street in the old town has been put up for sale by GPS business sales. Picture: Google Maps

The listing on GPS’ website says: “A long-established beauty and nail business located on a busy parade of shops in the popular area of Old Town in Eastbourne.

"The business is well-established and will be sold with either a new commercial lease on terms to be agreed or with the freehold property.”